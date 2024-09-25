Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Cadence Design Systems (LSE:0HS2) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems (LSE:0HS2) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is 331.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 260.38 GBX to a high of 373.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.46% from its latest reported closing price of 273.33 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 4,543MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HS2 is 0.45%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 275,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,455K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,173K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 85.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,595K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,408K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,086K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 47.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,985K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,295K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 49.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.