Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (MUN:2CL) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (MUN:2CL) with a Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2CL is 0.36%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 188,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,061K shares representing 16.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 25,121K shares representing 13.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,524K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2CL by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 4,389K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2CL by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.