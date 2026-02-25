Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.93% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioAge Labs is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.93% from its latest reported closing price of $21.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioAge Labs is 3MM, a decrease of 50.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.13%, an increase of 106.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 22,075K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,598K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing an increase of 65.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 185.55% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,050K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

