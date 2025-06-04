Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (BMV:AXSM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (BMV:AXSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.27%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 27,232K shares.

Rtw Investments holds 2,923K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing a decrease of 38.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,690K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares , representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 101.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,252K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 44.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 977K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 53.77% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 976K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 6.02% over the last quarter.

