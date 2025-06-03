Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AXSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.48% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is $180.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.48% from its latest reported closing price of $110.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 952MM, an increase of 120.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 18.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.41%, an increase of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 44,230K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,923K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing a decrease of 38.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,690K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares , representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 101.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,252K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 44.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 977K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 53.77% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 976K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.