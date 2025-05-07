Stocks

Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of AST SpaceMobile (BMV:ASTS) with Perform Recommendation

May 07, 2025 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of AST SpaceMobile (BMV:ASTS) with a Perform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:ASTS / AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Alphabet holds 8,943K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,729K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,025K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares , representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 40.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,825K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 57.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 3,773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.