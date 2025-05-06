Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of AST SpaceMobile (BIT:1ASTS) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of AST SpaceMobile (BIT:1ASTS) with a Perform recommendation.

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in AST SpaceMobile. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ASTS is 0.22%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.33% to 101,227K shares.

Alphabet holds 8,943K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,729K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,025K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares , representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 40.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,825K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 57.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 3,773K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 9.80% over the last quarter.

