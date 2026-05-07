Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Aprea Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:APRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 438.45% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aprea Therapeutics is $4.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 438.45% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aprea Therapeutics is 42MM, an increase of 14,475.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aprea Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRE is 0.01%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.29% to 2,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,016K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 63.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Murchinson holds 340K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

Sphera Funds Management holds 270K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 206K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 121K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.