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Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (ANL) with Outperform Recommendation

May 28, 2026 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ANL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.09% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt is $30.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 175.09% from its latest reported closing price of $11.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt is 339MM, an increase of 6,675.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 233.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANL is 0.28%, an increase of 16,811.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20,626.16% to 11,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 3,213K shares.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,898K shares.

Squadron Capital Management holds 1,265K shares.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 878K shares.

Millennium Management holds 682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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