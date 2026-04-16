Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ACRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.50% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $8.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 30MM, an increase of 287.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 37.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.38%, an increase of 131.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.06% to 82,181K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 14,250K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 8,889K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,454K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 34.34% over the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 4,042K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,371K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,278K shares , representing a decrease of 56.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 3.32% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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