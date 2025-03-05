Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Abeona Therapeutics (LSE:0H7R) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Abeona Therapeutics (LSE:0H7R) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.07% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abeona Therapeutics is 16.12 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 9.54 GBX to a high of 21.92 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 207.07% from its latest reported closing price of 5.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abeona Therapeutics is 56MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abeona Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H7R is 0.28%, an increase of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 31,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,902K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H7R by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,686K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,529K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H7R by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,117K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H7R by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 2,084K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares , representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H7R by 23.18% over the last quarter.

