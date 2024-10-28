Oppenheimer Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Oppenheimer Holdings ( (OPY) ) has shared an update.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in net income to $24.5 million and revenues reaching $373.4 million. The gains were primarily driven by a rise in advisory fees, increased transaction commissions, and improved investment banking and interest income. Despite higher compensation and technology-related expenses, the company achieved record levels of assets under administration and management. Oppenheimer continues to enhance its balance sheet, recently redeeming all outstanding Senior Secured Notes.

