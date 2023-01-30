Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $47.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.27%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oppenheimer Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OPY is 0.0762%, an increase of 1.3751%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.00% to 5,295K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 473,954 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453,954 shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management holds 305,704 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305,703 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 24.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 291,204 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359,077 shares, representing a decrease of 23.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 22.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231,375 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213,217 shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 199,745 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197,745 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

