Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of August, with investors receiving $0.15 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Oppenheimer Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Oppenheimer Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 45.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:OPY Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Oppenheimer Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.44 total annually to $1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Oppenheimer Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 45% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Oppenheimer Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Oppenheimer Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

