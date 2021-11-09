Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -85% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.68, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $53.68, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.75 and a 112.01% increase over the 52 week low of $25.32.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the opy Dividend History page.

