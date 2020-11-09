Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OPY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.46, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $25.46, representing a -11.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.72 and a 79.17% increase over the 52 week low of $14.21.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

