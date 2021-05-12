Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.1, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $50.1, representing a -4.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.45 and a 199.64% increase over the 52 week low of $16.72.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.