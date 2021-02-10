Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $37.39, representing a -1.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.01 and a 163.12% increase over the 52 week low of $14.21.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

