Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.94, the dividend yield is 36.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $32.94, representing a 3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.93 and a 131.81% increase over the 52 week low of $14.21.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.95.

