Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OPY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.84, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $24.84, representing a -21.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.82 and a 74.81% increase over the 52 week low of $14.21.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05.

