Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $21.67 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $10.27 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $373.18 million from $330.59 million last year.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

