Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - (OPY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 5.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPY is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.42% to 4,790K shares. The put/call ratio of OPY is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 474K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management holds 306K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 225K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 2.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 187K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 29.23% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 167K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPY by 53.58% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

