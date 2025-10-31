Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.71 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $24.51 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $424.44 million from $373.35 million last year.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

