Oppenheimer Downgrades Synaptics (SYNA)

On February 3, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Synaptics from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.62% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is $122.91. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.62% from its latest reported closing price of $124.94.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is $1,552MM, a decrease of 14.50%. The projected annual EPS is $10.14, an increase of 42.30%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,578,884 shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719,833 shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,361,603 shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310,722 shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 83.45% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,180,645 shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103,145 shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 4.69% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,045,821 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146,586 shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180,084 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169,971 shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SYNA is 0.1918%, a decrease of 17.0533%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 45,453K shares.

Synaptics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

