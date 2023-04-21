Oppenheimer Downgrades Perfect Ordinary Share (PERF)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Perfect Ordinary Share (NYSE:PERF) from Outperform to Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perfect Ordinary Share is $7.41. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.55% from its latest reported closing price of $6.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perfect Ordinary Share is $67MM, an increase of 42.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,888K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company.

Quent Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect Ordinary Share. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 2.38%, an increase of 2,598.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41,990.93% to 28,390K shares.

See all Perfect Ordinary Share regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.