Oppenheimer Downgrades Morgan Stanley (XTRA:DWD)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley (XTRA:DWD) from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.38% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is 93,51 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68,91 € to a high of 114,86 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.38% from its latest reported closing price of 97,80 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is 61,232MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWD is 0.40%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 1,528,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085K shares representing 23.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 50,280K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,940K shares , representing a decrease of 19.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 91.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 42,902K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,451K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 84.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,563K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,627K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 8.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,568K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,874K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 8.97% over the last quarter.

