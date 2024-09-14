Oppenheimer Downgrades Moderna (WBAG:MRNA)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Moderna (WBAG:MRNA) from Outperform to Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.27%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 276,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 43,449K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,656K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,907K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,801K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,029K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,151K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 49.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,558K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 7.99% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,388K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,456K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 14.00% over the last quarter.

