Oppenheimer Downgrades Match Group (MTCH)

On February 2, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Match Group from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.33% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group is $63.92. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from its latest reported closing price of $51.41.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group is $3,513MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual EPS is $2.10, an increase of 64.44%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Edgewood Management holds 18,394,460 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,525,711 shares, representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,761,755 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,248,442 shares, representing a decrease of 27.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 30.22% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 10,156,489 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,685,118 shares, representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,449,633 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,413,661 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 28.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,937,745 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,533,028 shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is a decrease of 92 owner(s) or 6.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTCH is 0.2617%, a decrease of 19.3194%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 323,940K shares.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

