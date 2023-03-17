Oppenheimer Downgrades Kaleyra (KLR)

On March 17, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.57% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaleyra is $2.89. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from its latest reported closing price of $2.18.

The projected annual revenue for Kaleyra is $361MM, an increase of 6.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.39.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Fortress Investment Group holds 1,965K shares representing 15.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Run Capital holds 1,306K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 895K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 874K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 42.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 577K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 26.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaleyra. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLR is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.84% to 10,255K shares. The put/call ratio of KLR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

