Oppenheimer Downgrades JPMorgan Chase (BRSE:JPM)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for JPMorgan Chase (BRSE:JPM) from Outperform to Perform.

There are 5,749 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.15%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 2,324,904K shares.

BlackRock holds 202,424K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90,705K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,505K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,703K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,855K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58,344K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,838K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 49.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 50,050K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,423K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 76.05% over the last quarter.

