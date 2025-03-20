Oppenheimer Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (BMV:JEF)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Jefferies Financial Group (BMV:JEF) from Outperform to Perform.

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.30%, an increase of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 217,492K shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 9,247K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citigroup holds 7,995K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 79.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 189.16% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,166K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,511K shares , representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,989K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing an increase of 61.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 159.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,294K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares , representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 85.99% over the last quarter.

