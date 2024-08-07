Oppenheimer Downgrades Green Plains (LSE:0J0P)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Green Plains (LSE:0J0P) from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.39% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is 29.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.52 GBX to a high of 42.79 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 73.39% from its latest reported closing price of 17.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,440MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J0P is 0.28%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 82,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,740K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,145K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares , representing an increase of 38.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 3,910K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 13.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,656K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,280K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares , representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 33.11% over the last quarter.

