Oppenheimer Downgrades Goldman Sachs Group (WBAG:GS)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Goldman Sachs Group (WBAG:GS) from Outperform to Perform.

There are 3,551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 257 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.53%, an increase of 222.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 267,436K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,532K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,712K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 11.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,253K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,026K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,931K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,064K shares , representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 48.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,584K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,423K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,155K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,043K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 14.39% over the last quarter.

