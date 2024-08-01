Oppenheimer Downgrades Etsy (XTRA:3E2)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Etsy (XTRA:3E2) from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Etsy is 64,01 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 41,41 € to a high of 100,46 €. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of 55,35 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,178MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E2 is 0.15%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 134,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,764K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 16.68% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 4,759K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 4,449K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing an increase of 51.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 65.04% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,191K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 85.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 438.70% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,858K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 18.93% over the last quarter.

