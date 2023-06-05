Oppenheimer Downgrades Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (EL)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (NYSE:EL) from Outperform to Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.92% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 246.51. The forecasts range from a low of 210.08 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.92% from its latest reported closing price of 188.29.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 17,086MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.44%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 236,476K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 8,712K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,462K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 6,074K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 5,428K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 10.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,406K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

Key filings for this company:

