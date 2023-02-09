Oppenheimer Downgrades Digital Turbine (APPS)

On February 9, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for Digital Turbine from Outperform to Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.85% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Turbine is $21.70. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.85% from its latest reported closing price of $16.21.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Turbine is $739MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 178.14%.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,579K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,145K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 3,197K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 19.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,783K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 6.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,384K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 6.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,053K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 12.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Turbine. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 14.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPS is 0.15%, a decrease of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.08% to 70,810K shares. The put/call ratio of APPS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Digital Turbine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.