Oppenheimer Downgrades CF Industries Holdings (BMV:CF)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Oppenheimer downgraded their outlook for CF Industries Holdings (BMV:CF) from Outperform to Perform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,486K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares , representing a decrease of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,792K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,468K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 91.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,456K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,710K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 6.22% over the last quarter.

