Oppenheimer comes away ‘mixed’ following Fortinet Investor Day

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Perform rating on Fortinet (FTNT) following the company’s Investor Day, where Fortinet offered “underwhelming 3-5 year targets given a compelling growth opportunity.” The firm was hoping for “stronger top-line outlook,” and noted that with a strong run in the shares year-to-date, it sees the outlook falling “short of expectations.”

