Oppenheimer cites three reasons for upgrading MoneyLion to Outperform

As previously reported, Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion (ML) to Outperform from Perform with an $80 price target The firm cites three reasons: Q3 results that suggest MoneyLion is benefiting from the lower rate environment; yesterday’s Republican election win, which it thinks could promote less banking regulation and drive MoneyLion’s product innovation; and the view that lower-income consumer spending may be improving.
- MoneyLion sees Q4 revenue $149M-$154M, consensus $141.76M
- MoneyLion raises FY24 revenue view to $536M-$541M from $525M-$535M
- MoneyLion reports Q3 EPS (25c), consensus 20c
- MoneyLion initiated with an Outperform at Northland
- MoneyLion initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
