Oppenheimer cites three reasons for upgrading MoneyLion to Outperform

As previously reported, Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion (ML) to Outperform from Perform with an $80 price target The firm cites three reasons: Q3 results that suggest MoneyLion is benefiting from the lower rate environment; yesterday’s Republican election win, which it thinks could promote less banking regulation and drive MoneyLion’s product innovation; and the view that lower-income consumer spending may be improving.

