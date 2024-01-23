News & Insights

'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie' nominated for best picture at Oscars

January 23, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Historical dramas "Oppenheimer" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" will compete with "Barbie," "The Holdovers" and other films for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.

Other best picture nominees announced on Tuesday included "Poor Things," "Maestro: and "American Fiction."

