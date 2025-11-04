Oportun Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Oportun Financial OPRT is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 results today, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, OPRT’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results benefited from lower operating expenses. However, lower interest income (NII) and non-interest income, alongside lower loans receivable, were undermining factors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 26 cents per share has remained unchanged over the past seven days. The figure implies a massive jump from 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $238.85 million, indicating a decrease of 4.5%.

Key Factors Driving OPRT’s Q3 Performance & Estimates

Revenues: During the third quarter, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This is unlikely to have hurt OPRT’s NII, as yields remained high for most of the quarter, while funding costs are likely to have stabilized.



The overall lending scenario was decent during the quarter, with a modest demand for consumer loans. Also, Oportun’s efforts to strengthen its credit card sales are expected to have provided some support. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest income of $222.1 million indicates a 3.4% decline from the prior-year quarter.



Moreover, Oportun’s servicing fees are likely to have improved in the quarter under review, given decent loan originations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for servicing fees is pegged at $2.46 million, indicating a 28.5% year-over-year decline.



Moreover, subscription revenues and interest on member accounts are likely to have remained resilient given the company’s growth initiatives in new markets, leading to a higher client base. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $16.8 million, indicating a 15.8% year-over-year decline.



Management expects total revenues in the range of $237-$242 million, down from $250.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Expenses: Oportun has been witnessing a persistent decline in expenses over the past several quarters, given its workforce diversification to lower-cost geographies and a reduction in non-essential vendor spend. However, continued technological investments, rising headcount and inflationary pressures are expected to have offset those efforts to some extent. Thus, overall expenses are expected to have increased in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for Oportun

Per our proven model, the chances of Oportun beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate are low this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



OPRT’s Earnings ESP: Oportun has an Earnings ESP of -13.73% at present.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Oportun’s Peer Stocks

Enova International’s ENVA third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06. This compares favorably with earnings of $2.45 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Enova’s results were aided by higher revenues and loans and finance receivables. However, an increase in operating expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Regions Financial Corporation’s RF third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 63 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. This compares favorably with earnings of 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



An increase in non-interest income and NII alongside lower provisions supported RF’s results. However, a lower loan and deposit balance, along with higher non-interest expenses, played spoilsport.

