Oportun to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Announce 2025 Annual Meeting Record Date

Oportun will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8 and host a conference call to discuss them.

Oportun, a financial services company listed on Nasdaq, will announce its first-quarter financial results for 2025 on May 8, 2025, after the market closes, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. Investors can access the live webcast on Oportun's investor relations website, with a replay available for one year. Additionally, the record date for shareholders eligible to vote at Oportun's 2025 annual meeting is set for May 27, 2025. Oportun also intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC related to the annual meeting and encourages shareholders to review the materials when available as they will contain important information regarding the meeting and participant interests.

Potential Positives

Oportun will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, providing investors with timely information on the company's performance.

A conference call and earnings webcast will be hosted on the same day, allowing for direct engagement with stakeholders and increased transparency.

Since inception, Oportun has provided over $19.7 billion in responsible credit and saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, highlighting its positive impact on consumers.

Potential Negatives

Oportun's upcoming earnings release might indicate concerns about its financial performance, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The announcement of the record date for stockholder voting and the upcoming annual meeting suggests potential governance or structural changes, which may create uncertainty among investors.

The release heavily emphasizes the upcoming proxy statement, indicating that there may be contested votes or significant issues to be addressed, which could suggest instability within the company's leadership or policies.

FAQ

When will Oportun release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Oportun will release its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after market close.

How can I listen to Oportun'searnings call

Theearnings callcan be accessed via a live webcast on Oportun’s investor relations website.

What is the date for Oportun’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote is Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

What information will the 2025 Proxy Statement contain?

The 2025 Proxy Statement will provide important details about stockholder voting and executive interests.

Where can I find Oportun’s definitive 2025 Proxy Statement?

The definitive 2025 Proxy Statement will be available on Oportun’s website and the SEC’s website after filing.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,744 shares for an estimated $303,523 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,209 shares for an estimated $169,097 .

. JONATHAN AARON COBLENTZ (CFO & Chief Admin Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $99,681 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R NEIL WILLIAMS purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $96,750

KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174 .

. CARLOS MINETTI purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $58,350

RAUL VAZQUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,844 shares for an estimated $34,137

MOHIT DASWANI purchased 7,420 shares for an estimated $28,938

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, will release financial results for its first quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after market close.





Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-888-396-8049 (toll-free) or 1-416-764-8646 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





Oportun also announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at Oportun’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders will be Tuesday, May 27, 2025.







About Oportun







Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $19.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit



Oportun.com



.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun”), its directors and certain executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with Oportun’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Oportun plans to file a proxy statement (the “2025 Proxy Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting.





Jo Ann Barefoot, Mohit Daswani, Ginny Lee, Carlos Minetti, Louis Miramontes, Scott Parker, Sandra A. Smith, Richard Tambor, Raul Vazquez and R. Neil Williams, all of whom are members of Oportun’s board of directors, are participants in Oportun’s solicitation. Additional information regarding such participants, including their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the 2025 Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in Oportun’s definitive proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2024 Proxy Statement”), which was filed with the SEC on May 13, 2024, and is available



here



. Particular attention is directed to the sections of the 2024 Proxy Statement captioned “Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance,” “Non-Employee Director Compensation,” “Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters,” “Executive Compensation” and “Certain Relationships and Related Transactions.” To the extent that holdings of such participants in Oportun’s securities have changed since the amounts printed in the 2024 Proxy Statement, such changes have been reflected on the following filings: for Ms. Barefoot, on



June 28, 2024



; for Mr. Daswani, on



June 28, 2024



and



December 13, 2024



; for Ms. Lee, on



June 28, 2024



; for Mr. Minetti, on



June 28, 2024



and



December 13, 2024



; for Mr. Miramontes, on



June 28, 2024



; for Mr. Parker, on



April 25, 2024



,



June 18, 2024



, and



June 28, 2024



; for Ms. Smith, on



June 28, 2024



; for Mr. Tambor, on



June 28, 2024



and



June 28, 2024



; for Mr. Vazquez, on



June 18, 2024



,



September 12, 2024



,



December 2, 2024



,



March 12, 2025



, and



April 4, 2025



; and for Mr. Williams, on



June 28, 2024



and



December 11, 2024



.





Promptly after filing its definitive 2025 Proxy Statement with the SEC, Oportun will mail the definitive 2025 Proxy Statement and a GREEN proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE 2025 PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT OPORTUN WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain, free of charge, Oportun’s proxy statement (in both preliminary and definitive form), any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Oportun with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting at the SEC’s website, which is located



here



. Copies of Oportun’s definitive 2025 Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Oportun with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting will also be available, free of charge, at Oportun’s website, which is located



here



, or by writing to Investor Relations, Oportun Financial Corporation, 2 Circle Star Way, San Carlos, CA 94070. In addition, copies of these materials may be requested, free of charge, from Oportun’s proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, by calling toll-free to (877) 800-5195.



