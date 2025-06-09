Oportun to Present at Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference

Oportun will present at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference on June 11, 2025, featuring CEO Raul Vazquez.

Oportun, a mission-driven financial services company, announced its participation in the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference, where CEO Raul Vazquez and Interim CFO Paul Appleton will present and hold investor meetings. The presentation is scheduled for June 11 at 4:00 pm ET and will be accessible live through a provided link, with a replay available for 90 days afterward. Oportun focuses on providing responsible and affordable credit to help members achieve their financial goals, having facilitated over $20.3 billion in credit and saved members more than $2.4 billion in fees. For further details, visit Oportun's Investor Relations website.

Oportun's participation in the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference demonstrates its commitment to transparency and engagement with investors, potentially strengthening investor relations.



The company showcases its leadership by having the CEO and Interim CFO present at the conference, indicating strong executive involvement in guiding the company's financial strategy.



Oportun highlights significant achievements, such as providing over $20.3 billion in responsible credit and saving members over $2.4 billion in interest and fees, which underscores its mission-driven business model and commitment to customer success.



The availability of the presentation and a replay for 90 days enhances accessibility for investors, allowing for wider engagement with the company's financial narrative.

What event will Oportun participate in on June 11, 2025?

Oportun will participate in the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference on June 11, 2025.

Who will represent Oportun at the Sidoti conference?

Oportun’s CEO Raul Vazquez and Interim CFO Paul Appleton will represent the company at the conference.

How can I access Oportun's presentation at the conference?

You can access Oportun's presentation live at 4:00 pm ET on June 11 via their Investor Relations website.

Is a replay of Oportun's presentation available after the event?

Yes, a replay will be available for 90 days following the conference at the same link.

What does Oportun focus on in its financial services?

Oportun focuses on providing intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting to help members achieve their financial goals.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,744 shares for an estimated $303,523 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,209 shares for an estimated $169,097 .

. R NEIL WILLIAMS purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $96,750

KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174 .

. CARLOS MINETTI purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $58,350

MOHIT DASWANI purchased 7,420 shares for an estimated $28,938

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference.





Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Paul Appleton, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00 pm ET on June 11th and can be accessed live at this



link



.





A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the “IR calendar” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website under “News & Events” at



https://investor.oportun.com



. A replay will be available for an additional 90 days via the same link following the conference.







About Oportun







Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit



Oportun.com



.







Investor Contact







Dorian Hare





(650) 590-4323







ir@oportun.com









Media Contact







Michael Azzano





Cosmo PR for Oportun







michael@cosmo-pr.com







(415) 596-1978



