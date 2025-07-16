Oportun Named to CNBC's World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 for Second Consecutive Year

Oportun has been named a top fintech company for its innovative financial tools supporting members' financial health.

Oportun, a financial services company, announced its inclusion in CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 for the second consecutive year, recognizing its innovative tools that help members with borrowing, saving, and budgeting. The award results from a comprehensive analysis of over 2,000 companies, evaluating key performance indicators based on available data. CEO Raul Vazquez emphasized the recognition as validation of Oportun's mission to empower individuals excluded from traditional finance. Since its inception, Oportun has issued over $20.3 billion in credit, helping members save significantly on interest and fees while encouraging them to set aside money for their futures. For further information, visit Oportun's website.

Potential Positives

Oportun has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies for 2025, highlighting its leadership and innovation in the financial services sector.

The recognition underscores the effectiveness of Oportun's technology-driven solutions aimed at empowering underserved individuals with financial resources.

The company's ability to provide over $20.3 billion in responsible credit and save members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees strengthens its reputation as a socially responsible financial service provider.

This accolade serves as validation of Oportun's mission and the impact of its team, potentially enhancing investor confidence and market position.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recognition did Oportun receive in 2025?

Oportun was named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 for the second consecutive year.

What services does Oportun provide?

Oportun offers intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools to help members manage their finances.

How does Oportun support financial empowerment?

Oportun empowers members by providing tools and resources to build a better financial future confidently.

What is Oportun's impact on its members?

Oportun has provided over $20.3 billion in credit and saved members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees.

Who is the CEO of Oportun?

The CEO of Oportun is Raul Vazquez, who emphasizes the company’s mission to support its members financially.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,341 shares for an estimated $271,592 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,247 shares for an estimated $157,219 .

. KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oportun







(Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it has been named to the third edition of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 for the second year in a row. Oportun was recognized for its intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools that enable its members to build a better financial future.





This prestigious award, presented in partnership with Statista, is based on an in-depth analysis of key performance indicators for more than 2,000 eligible companies using publicly available sources such as annual reports, media monitoring, and company websites.





“Oportun is committed to helping our members take control of their finances and move forward with confidence, “ said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun, “Being recognized as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC is a powerful validation of our mission, our incredible team, and the impact that our technology-driven solutions provide for deserving individuals who might otherwise be ignored by mainstream finance.”





For more information about Oportun, visit



https://oportun.com



.







About Oportun







Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.





