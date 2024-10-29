News & Insights

Oportun Financial Secures $235M Loan for Debt Refinancing

October 29, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Oportun Financial ( (OPRT) ) has shared an announcement.

Oportun Financial Corporation has secured a $235 million four-year Senior Secured Term Loan from Castlelake and Neuberger Berman to refinance its existing debt, enhancing capital structure and profitability. The loan, with a 15% fixed rate, provides balance sheet flexibility and is part of a larger strategy including selling its credit card portfolio. Oportun anticipates improved financial performance in 2025, with projected EPS and a favorable net charge-off rate, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value.

