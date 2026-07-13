Oportun Financial (OPRT) Soars 6.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) shares soared 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $6.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Oportun retained its rally for the second straight day, driven by strength in its AI-driven underwriting platform that analyzes billions of proprietary and alternative data points to assess 100% of loan applicants, enabling responsible lending to underserved consumers often overlooked by traditional banks. Its integrated lending and savings ecosystem, strong member satisfaction, extensive data assets, scalable digital platform, and expanding Lending-as-a-Service partnerships further strengthen customer acquisition, retention, and long-term growth.

Recently, Oportun partnered with Column N.A., a nationally chartered bank, to expand its unsecured personal loan program. Column will originate loans, while Oportun will manage marketing, servicing, and program support under regulatory oversight. The deal strengthens Oportun’s strategy to broaden access to responsible credit and scale lending. Subsequently, B. Riley raised its price target on Oportun to $13 from $11.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $230.93 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Oportun Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Oportun Financial is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Primis Financial (FRST), finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $15.74. FRST has returned 1.6% over the past month.

Primis Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.41. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +272.7%. Primis Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.