Oportun Financial (OPRT) Price Target Increased by 16.09% to 8.59

The average one-year price target for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) has been revised to 8.59 / share. This is an increase of 16.09% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from the latest reported closing price of 7.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 12.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRT is 0.12%, an increase of 63.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 24,807K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRT is 2.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,409K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMG Holdings holds 2,726K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,157K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 49.58% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,479K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 56.02% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,463K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oportun Financial Background Information

Oportun Financial Corp. is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $9.8 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states.

