Oportun Financial (FRA:4L0) Price Target Increased by 9.58% to 6.61

The average one-year price target for Oportun Financial (FRA:4L0) has been revised to 6.61 / share. This is an increase of 9.58% from the prior estimate of 6.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.97 to a high of 8.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.35% from the latest reported closing price of 5.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4L0 is 0.08%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 27,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,409K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMG Holdings holds 2,726K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing an increase of 75.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 191,167.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,123K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 53.89% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,463K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,438K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 20.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.