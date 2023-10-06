Oportun Financial (FRA:4L0) Price Target Increased by 11.05% to 8.46

The average one-year price target for Oportun Financial (FRA:4L0) has been revised to 8.46 / share. This is an increase of 11.05% from the prior estimate of 7.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.97 to a high of 13.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.33% from the latest reported closing price of 6.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 23.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4L0 is 0.14%, an increase of 79.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 24,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,409K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMG Holdings holds 2,726K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,157K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 49.58% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,479K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 56.02% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,463K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.