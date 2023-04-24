Oportun Financial (FRA:4L0) Price Target Decreased by 12.85% to 5.35

The average one-year price target for Oportun Financial (FRA:4L0) has been revised to 5.35 / share. This is an decrease of 12.85% from the prior estimate of 6.14 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.68 to a high of 7.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.40% from the latest reported closing price of 3.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4L0 is 0.08%, an increase of 63.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 25,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,409K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,113K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 3.78% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,463K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,150K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 44.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4L0 by 211.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,064K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

